Body of boy, 12, found in river, days after he disappeared

The cause of death wasn’t immediately determined, said Merrilee Frey, the Lake County coroner.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy who was missing for more than a week was recovered from a river in northwestern Indiana, police said.

Kyrin Carter, who was autistic, disappeared from a Hammond hotel on May 15. He was from Kansas City, Missouri, and was in the area to visit relatives.

The body was discovered by a volunteer Monday night who was in a kayak on the Little Calumet River, about 300 feet from where the boy was reported missing, police said.

Hammond police Chief William Short and Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. gave the news to Kyrin’s father, Leslie Carter of Gary, who could be heard screaming near the scene.

There was an extensive search involving police, all-terrain vehicles and horses. The Little Calumet River Basin Commission temporarily stopped the flow of water into the river to help authorities search for the boy.

