Beloit Health System masking policy remains in effect

All staff, patients and visitors must wear a facemask at all locations, at all times.
Beloit Health System
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Masking at all Beloit Health System locations is still required.

In following the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention guidelines, and due to an abundance of caution in protecting the health and safety of those most vulnerable, masking in health care settings is recommended.

“In an effort to safeguard those who need it the most, and for those not fully vaccinated, Beloit Health System remains a masking environment,” Tim McKevett, President and CEO said.

All staff, patients and visitors must wear a facemask at all locations, at all times. The CDC states that health care facilities should continue to refer to CDC‘s infection prevention and control guidance.

For more information, please visit here or here.

If you are an established patient at BHS, you are encouraged to use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the vaccine phone line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.

