Advertisement

Army Reserve reprimands 12 soldiers in sexual assault probe

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) salutes during a rehearsal of a command-level change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Dec. 4, 2020. The 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) held a change of command on Dec. 5, 2020, where Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Capt. David Gasperson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded a dozen soldiers as part of a monthslong investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Department of Defense started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that 416th commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

The Army Reserve’s deputy commanding general, Greg Mosser, announced the disciplinary steps Monday but declined to name the soldiers or elaborate on their violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigate a shooting.
39-year-old man dead after being shot on Rockford’s southeast side
Crime scene
Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV
A major clean up is underway at the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford as...
Carpenter’s Place starts cleanup at former Schnucks store
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
Scattered showers and storms are likely to occupy about half of the Stateline as we transition...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to locally severe storms possible Tuesday, big changes to follow

Latest News

Eula Polk of Mississippi celebrated her 109th birthday.
Community celebrates woman who turns 109
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker touts ‘Time to Drive’ for tourism despite gas price
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case