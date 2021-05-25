Advertisement

Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days returning end of July

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Alpine Kiwanis Club announced the 50th year of their annual Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days on July 30 and 31.

The event will take place Friday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two day event will be held at Blain’s Farm & Fleet at 7300 E. Riverside Blvd. and U-Haul at the corner of E. State Street and Mulford Road.

“Drive-thru and walk-up for carry out only at both locations,” according to Alpine Kiwanis Club.

Join Alpine Kiwanis and 23WIFR for “Take Your Brat to Work Day” - only at Blains’ Farm & Fleet on Friday, July 30 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Drive-thru only. Breakfast brats are $3 each.

Ticket prices are $6 in advance and $7 on-site the day of and include your choice of Johnsonville Brat, all-beef Johnsonville hot dog, meatless barbeque, vegan or vegetarian brat and Mrs. Fisher’s chips plus a Pepsi product or water.

Tickets can be purchased in advance – starting June 14 — at Blain’s Farm & Fleet on E. Riverside Boulevard and W. State Street, Midland States Banks — all four Rockford locations, Fleet Feet at Edgebrook Center, Mrs. Fisher’s Chips at 1231 Fulton Ave., and Members Alliance Credit Union at S. Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue and at Olde Creek Road locations.

All proceeds from Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days are given directly to local non-profits and area youth for scholarships. For the past 49 years, the Alpine Kiwanis Club has given more than $1,940,000 to support our local community.

Visit here or Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days Facebook for more info. For pre-orders of 25 or more: Call 779-207-6138. Want to volunteer at Brat Days? Call 779-207-6138.

