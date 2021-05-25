Alaska cruises scheduled to resume in July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new federal law will allow travelers to cruise Alaska this summer.

Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have all announced week-long sailings beginning in July. These voyages have already gone on sale.

“Although the Centers for Disease Control is supporting a mid-July restart in U.S. sailings, it was unclear whether Alaska would benefit, due to Canada being closed to travelers and regulations that require foreign-owned ships to stop in another country when sailing between U.S. ports,” AAA said.

However, the passage of the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act paves the way for a portion of the 2021 Alaska cruise season to take place. The bill offers a temporary exemption from current legislation for travel between Washington and Alaska.

“This is huge news for the travel industry, especially for Alaska, which heavily relies on income generated by cruising,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “Alaska cruises are such a popular option for travelers who book with AAA. The sailings capture everything the state has to offer from mountains to glaciers, beautiful coastlines and fantastic wildlife sightseeing. The added bonus is that it is domestic travel, which offers unique, magnificent experiences.”

