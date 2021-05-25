Man charged in 2020 Rockton gas station robbery, murder in Georgia

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20 year-old Alabama man was charged in the armed robbery at a Rockton BP gas station last summer and a murder charge in Georgia.

Located at 629 N. Blackhawk, on July 5, 2020, Rockford police were sent to the scene after an uninjured employee alleged that she was robbed at gunpoint and cash was taken from the cash register.

Officers from Rockton Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and K9, Illinois State Police, Roscoe Police Department and South Beloit Police Department were called to search the area for the suspect who managed to avoid capture.

A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Technician assisted with processing the robbery scene for evidence. After a lengthy investigation, a person of interest was developed and Tre’Various Lee of Phenix City, Alabama was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Lee is currently in custody at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus, Georgia for a murder charge from July 2020, according to our CBS affiliate in Columbus.

