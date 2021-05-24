Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 90 COVID-19 cases, new death, positivity rate at 4.6%

The health department says 210,473 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 90 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,711 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 486. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.6 percent. The health department says 210,473 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 64 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a increase from Friday’s number of 43. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Tuesday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

