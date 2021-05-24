Warm spell still with time to run, though major changes loom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to a truly summerlike weekend with back-to-back high temperatures in the 80s, and the warmth’s far from finished. An inland-pushing cold front is to temporarily cool us off overnight into very early Monday morning, though that front’s to abruptly push back north as a warm front Monday morning, allowing winds to again blow out of the south with a good amount of gusto. That’ll be more than enough to send temperatures well into the 80s once again in the afternoon.

Temperatures and humidity levels will again be elevated Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Similarly to recent days, there’ll be an inherent threat for a few brief showers and thunderstorms Monday, though they’ll again be highly spotty in nature. Also as has been the case recently, areas north and west of Rockford are to be the most likely candidates to be on the receiving end of these hit or miss storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Showers on Monday will be widely scattered and mainly focused to the northwest of Rockford. Many rain-free hours are promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front’s approach Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening will bring our area a better chances for a bit more widespread rainfall. Ahead of the front, though, temperatures will again reach the middle 80s with slightly swollen humidity levels.

An approaching cold front will bring our next rain chances of note late Tuesday into Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms become a bit more likely late in the afternoon and may continue well into the evening hours as the front pushes through the region.

Rain may very well continue into Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The setup for severe weather is far from ideal in this scenario, especially given the extensive cloudiness that’s expected for much of the day. That said, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Gusty winds would represent our main severe weather threat.

One or two storms Tuesday could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The front will push through rather quickly overnight Tuesday, and though clouds are likely to be lingering through the early stages of Wednesday, sunshine will poke back through the clouds by midday at the latest.

By midday Wednesday, if not sooner, we'll be back to sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Northwest winds will blow in the wake of the front on Wednesday, so even though temperatures are again ticketed for the 80s, humidity levels will be far more comfortable.

A positively gorgeous Wednesday is on tap with sunshine, warm temperatures, and comfortable humidity. But cooler air is lurking to the northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next weather maker of note takes aim on the region Thursday, especially in the day’s latter stages. An area of low pressure emanating from the Central Plains will bring cloudiness our way and showers are likely to follow in short order. In sharp contrast to the rains we’ve seen here of late which have been highly selective and brief, this storm system shows some promise as being one that could potentially generate several hours of soaking rain Thursday afternoon, Thursday night, and potentially into early Friday. Hands down, it’s our best chance for healthy rain of the week.

The best rainfall chances appear to come late Thursday and into early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The early read is that this storm system’s track is one that’ll pass just south of the Stateline. That’s a development that would send winds careening in off of Lake Michigan at a rather healthy clip. The end result, should the projected storm track come to fruition, that would restrict daytime temperatures to the 60s both Thursday and Friday, even though mixed sunshine is likely to arrive by Friday’s second half.

Our next storm system brings with it rain chances and a breeze off Lake Michigan Thursday, spelling much cooler temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even though rain ends quickly Friday, a biting northeast wind will keep temperatures on the chilly side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for how much rain will fall in the coming week, any shower activity Monday and Tuesday may generate a few tenths of an inch of rain, but the Thursday/Friday system could allow weekly totals to approach an inch over a rather expansive swath of the region.

Cumulatively, over the course of the workweek, we're to expect up to an inch of rain to fall in and around the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cooler trend’s to be a brief one, thankfully. Temperatures should reach the lower 70s underneath full or near-full sunshine Saturday, the middle and even upper 70s Sunday, and it’s plausible to imagine that 80s may be back just in time for Memorial Day. Right now, it appears that most of the holiday weekend will be dry.

Temperatures should be back in the 70s in time for Memorial Day weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

