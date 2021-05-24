Advertisement

Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV

Rockford police said around 5:15 a.m. officers were at Seminary Street and Harrison Avenue for a shooting investigation.
Crime scene
Crime scene(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New information after a 39-year-old man was murdered in a shooting in Rockford Sunday evening.

Rockford police said around 5:15 a.m. officers were at Seminary Street and Harrison Avenue for a shooting investigation. Around 8:50 p.m. police tweeted that the shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, later died from his injuries.

Witnesses said that while the victim’s car was stopped at the intersection, a silver SUV pulled up alongside and fired several times towards the vehicle. The passenger, a 17-year-old teenage boy, exited the victim’s vehicle and fled on foot, but was found a short time later. He did not sustain any injuries.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigate a shooting.
39-year-old man dead after being shot on Rockford’s southeast side
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
A major clean up is underway at the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford as...
Carpenter’s Place starts cleanup at former Schnucks store
Madison E. McClain
Rockford woman charged with DUI, aggravated fleeing
Freeport Police respond to calls of shots fired Saturday night.
Freeport Police respond to shots fired call Saturday night

Latest News

The job descriptions and requirements for Fire Chief and Police Chief of Rockford are available...
Apps to become next Fire, Police Chief of Rockford being accepted
ShopKo Optical highlighting importance of eye exams during Healthy Vision Month
Eyecare experts encouraging parents to schedule eye exams for kids
COVID-19
Winnebago Co. adds 90 COVID-19 cases, new death, positivity rate at 4.6%
Rockford Police Department
Shooting investigation at corner of State, Wyman in Rockford