Uninjured teen was in car of murdered man, witness saw silver SUV

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New information after a 39-year-old man was murdered in a shooting in Rockford Sunday evening.

Rockford police said around 5:15 a.m. officers were at Seminary Street and Harrison Avenue for a shooting investigation. Around 8:50 p.m. police tweeted that the shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, later died from his injuries.

Witnesses said that while the victim’s car was stopped at the intersection, a silver SUV pulled up alongside and fired several times towards the vehicle. The passenger, a 17-year-old teenage boy, exited the victim’s vehicle and fled on foot, but was found a short time later. He did not sustain any injuries.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

