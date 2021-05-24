Uber, Lyft launch U.S. vaccine rides program in White House partnership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Uber is offering free rides to thousands of vaccine sites across the country. Lyft is also offering a COVID-19 vaccine ride program.

As part of a commitment to the White House, which President Biden recently announced, Uber is offering up to $25 off trips to and from vaccine sites. If your vaccine requires two doses, the discount would apply to each leg of the trip.

After you have booked an appointment — many vaccination sites require one — and you’re ready to ride to or from your vaccination:

Open the Uber app and tap ‘Vaccine’

Tap ‘Get your free ride’, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., through July 4

Enter the zip code of your appointment to find the location you are going to or coming from

Select your provider location and your ride option, free up to $25 each way. Your drivers will be paid in full, but if you want to give some extra thanks to your drivers, please remember to leave a tip!

Lyft said it would provide a $15 discount for one round trip, for a total discount of $30 per passenger, according to Reuters.

