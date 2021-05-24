Advertisement

Uber, Lyft launch U.S. vaccine rides program in White House partnership

If your vaccine requires two doses, the discount would apply to each leg of the trip.
(KNOE)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Uber is offering free rides to thousands of vaccine sites across the country. Lyft is also offering a COVID-19 vaccine ride program.

As part of a commitment to the White House, which President Biden recently announced, Uber is offering up to $25 off trips to and from vaccine sites. If your vaccine requires two doses, the discount would apply to each leg of the trip.

After you have booked an appointment — many vaccination sites require one — and you’re ready to ride to or from your vaccination:

  • Open the Uber app and tap ‘Vaccine’
  • Tap ‘Get your free ride’, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., through July 4
  • Enter the zip code of your appointment to find the location you are going to or coming from
  • Select your provider location and your ride option, free up to $25 each way. Your drivers will be paid in full, but if you want to give some extra thanks to your drivers, please remember to leave a tip!

Lyft said it would provide a $15 discount for one round trip, for a total discount of $30 per passenger, according to Reuters.

