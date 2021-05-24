Two vehicle accident in Rockton sends one person to the hospital

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A two vehicle crash in Rockton Sunday afternoon sends one person to the hospital.

Firefighters say around 3:30 p.m. they were called to the intersection of Yale Bridge and Wittwer Roads for the accident. Officials say three people were involved, but only one was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

