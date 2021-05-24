Advertisement

Two vehicle accident in Rockton sends one person to the hospital

A two vehicle crash in Rockton Sunday afternoon sends one person to the hospital.
A two vehicle crash in Rockton Sunday afternoon sends one person to the hospital.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A two vehicle crash in Rockton Sunday afternoon sends one person to the hospital.

Firefighters say around 3:30 p.m. they were called to the intersection of Yale Bridge and Wittwer Roads for the accident. Officials say three people were involved, but only one was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

