Shooting investigation at corner of State, Wyman in Rockford
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of State and Wyman Monday afternoon.
Witness reports to police say a silver SUV was driving east on State when a suspect left the vehicle, shooting at a male walking a dog. No injuries have been reported, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. This story will be updated if any new information comes in.
