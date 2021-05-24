Advertisement

Shooting investigation at corner of State, Wyman in Rockford

Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of State and Wyman Monday afternoon.

Witness reports to police say a silver SUV was driving east on State when a suspect left the vehicle, shooting at a male walking a dog. No injuries have been reported, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. This story will be updated if any new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police investigate a shooting.
39-year-old man dead after being shot on Rockford’s southeast side
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
A major clean up is underway at the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford as...
Carpenter’s Place starts cleanup at former Schnucks store
Madison E. McClain
Rockford woman charged with DUI, aggravated fleeing
Freeport Police respond to calls of shots fired Saturday night.
Freeport Police respond to shots fired call Saturday night

Latest News

ShopKo Optical highlighting importance of eye exams during Healthy Vision Month
Eyecare experts encouraging parents to schedule eye exams for kids
COVID-19
Winnebago Co. adds 90 COVID-19 cases, new death, positivity rate at 4.6%
Uber, Lyft launch U.S. vaccine rides program in White House partnership
A new patriotic float built in honor of the men and women of the armed forces who served in the...
New float to honor Vietnam Vets in Rockford