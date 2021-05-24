Rockford instructor celebrates 50 years of teaching at Keith Country Day School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teachers at Keith Country Day School in Rockford shined the spotlight on one fellow teacher, who achieved 50 years of teaching at Keith.

“I’m very honored,” said Keith Country Day School Foreign Language Chair, Dr. Sherrilyn Martin. “I am very humbled by this.”

Colleagues applauded Martin for committing to 50 years of teaching when they said so many people change their professions every decade. Martin, however, said teaching is the same as breathing. She can’t imagine her life if she wasn’t in education.

“I always knew I wanted to teach. Ever since I was a little kid, I used to line the dogs and cats up on the porch,” said Martin. “Whatever I knew, they knew!”

The event was filled with food, campaign and words of appreciation, honoring Martin’s accomplishments as the foreign language chair.

“She really loves what she teaches. She teaches primarily Latin and Greek,” said one of Martin’s colleagues, Ron Lee. “Ancient languages that many of us consider dead and irrelevant in our time, but she brings it to life.”

Her former students said Martin’s teaching has changed their lives for the better.

“I’ll never forget the dread I felt when you asked us to put our notes away when you asked us to put out a half sheet of paper, nonetheless, I’m eternally grateful for your classes,” said one alumni.

As Martin honors the past 50 years, she also prepares for the future.

“This is a very special place,” said Martin.

