Pec Playhouse in need of architect, public meeting June 16

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pec Playhouse Board of Directors voted unanimously to construct a new theatre in downtown Pecatonica.

Based on assessments that the structural integrity of the buildings is not sufficient to repair the damage, the Pec Playhouse Board of Directors made the decision to rebuild. After visiting theatres in and around the Northern Illinois region, the organization’s asset committee, put together a Request for Proposal to several architectural firms in the area.

Further action on the rebuilding will begin after proposals are received, an architect is chosen, and plans are drawn up. After estimates on the cost of construction are received, a definitive fundraising goal will be set. For now, the PPT board knows that the insurance payout from the Feb. 24 roof collapse will not be sufficient to cover all costs.

PPT will provide an update to the community about its plan to rebuild during an informational session open to the community June 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in the St. Mary’s building, next to the Grand Stand. Capacity will be limited and masks will be required.

At the June 16 meeting, the PPT publicity team will give an overview of what happened, decisions made and future plans with a power point presentation and take questions. The community will also have the opportunity to sign up for regular updates and a newsletter about the construction project as well as Pec Playhouse events and fundraisers to be held during the theatre’s hiatus for rebuilding.

During damage assessments of the auditorium roof collapse it was discovered a second beam, above the back of the auditorium seating, had started to crack, while a third beam located in the second-story props area had also begun to bow from the weight of snow and ice.

Professional construction crews stabilized parts of the roof so volunteers were able to safely remove costumes, lighting and sound equipment, seating, and stage curtains which have been put in storage. The Pec Playhouse Theatre is located in buildings once used as an agricultural feed store, granary and a doctor’s office.

“We appreciate the generous donations of money and time received so far and we think it is important to keep our community of PPT supporters updated on our commitment to remaining an integral part of Pecatonica’s quality of life,” PPT President Suzanne Wiegert said.

For more information or to sign up for email alerts and information from Pec Playhouse, send your request to Volunteers@pecplayhouse.org or help raise the roof by clicking the donate link on the website.

