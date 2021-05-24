New float to honor Vietnam Vets in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new patriotic float built in honor of the men and women of the armed forces who served in the Vietnam War will be unveiled in Rockford on Saturday afternoon.

At 1 p.m. from Don Carter Lanes at 4007 East State St., the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 984 will unveil the new memorial float and give the wall replica presentation.

VVA Chapter 984 is fully responsible for the float and plans to display it over the coming years in area parades and other area patriotic events.

“On our wall, however, the first lists the names of ‘the fallen’ from Winnebago County. Winnebago County’s listing also includes many (shown in Orange) who have later succumbed to the ravages of the deadly defoliant Agent Orange. The Winnebago County panel is designed to allow those who are so moved to be able to ‘rub off’ the names of the deceased,” according to the announcement Monday.

The memorial tribute to Vietnam Veterans will be dedicated more than 50 years after the end of the war. Officially 58,226 men and women gave their lives or were listed as missing in action during the war and another 153,303 were wounded. As the years passed many succumbed to the effects of Agent Orange and even others as suicide victims haunted by their time “in country.”

