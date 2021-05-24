Midway Village hosts World War 1 Reenactment Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many of us learn about history through books, one area museum gave people the chance to experience what life was like more than a century ago.

Midway Village in Rockford hosted a World War 1 Reenactment Day to recreate what the United States looked like during that time. Organizers say nearly 200 reenactors came from different parts of the country. Exhibits included information about the flu pandemic, animals in the war and model airplanes.

“It’s a great experience for families you get to learn and see how it was really like to be in World War 1,” said Midway Village Executive Director Patrick O’Keefe.

