IDPH: 933 new cases of COVID-19, 10 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 10 more deaths.

The reported deaths on Monday are:

- Cook County: 1 female 20′s, 1 female 30′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- Fulton County: 1 female 60′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 60′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,376,411 cases, including 22,633 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,010 specimens for a total of 24,266,277. As of last night, 1,393 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 17 to 23 is 2.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 17 to 23 is 2.7 percent.

A total of 10,940,769 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,133 doses. On Sunday, 36,358 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Doses administered at CVS pharmacies over the weekend have not yet been reported and will be added in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.