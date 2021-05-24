Gun violence in Freeport is on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple shootings over the past month raises eyebrows and worry many people who live in the area, but a law enforcement review in Freeport shows this is nothing new. Statistics suggest there is little signs in letting up, either.

“So much loss of life. And so many injuries and scars that are coming out of this,” said Freeport Chief of Police, Matt Summers.

Summers said gun violence is on an upward trend, and it’s been that way for more than a year.

“The not understanding of all the unintended consequences of pulling the trigger,” Summers said. “Everything changes.”

In 2018, Freeport Police Department handled 15 reports involving shots fired. In six of those cases, someone was hurt. Fast forward to 2020, gun crimes climbed to 92, with 20 people hurt. Summers said many young men are involved in these incidents and social media could be partly to blame.

“We’ve glamorized guns,” Summers said. “There’s so many images that we have, that we’ve collected, of guys showing off, pointing guns, making threats, online that all of these are stemming from.”

As for a solution to the problem, Freeport Deputy Chief Travis Davis said leaders are willing to consider any and all options.

“We’ve requested assistance from outside agencies to bring a higher presence into the areas where the gun violence is occurring,” said Davis.

Summers said we need to hold those responsible for these crimes, accountable. Although, Summers worries a crime reform bill just passed in Illinois could make that difficult. He said the law ties their hands and allows criminals to run free.

“Our abilities to be proactive against some of these things is lessened.”

Officers said they need the community’s help. Cases won’t be solved unless people step forward to provide relevant information.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.