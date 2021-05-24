Eyecare experts encouraging parents to schedule eye exams for kids

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Eye specialists with ShopKo Optical are using the month of May, or Healthy Vision Month, to encourage parents to get their kids’ eyesight checked out, especially if they’ve been exposed to prolonged screen time during the pandemic.

According to the American Optometric Association, less than 15% of preschool children receive an eye exam from a professional.

“On the kindergarten forms that everybody has to have for school, all that stuff is on there. Do they have color vision, do they have depth perception, how’s their eye teaming? Things like that. It may not be repeated every single year, but you want to get a baseline, especially when they’re young,” said Optometrist Tom Esposito with ShopKo Optical in Freeport.

Experts say if you notice your child has a hard time concentrating on their homework or is frequently squinting, it could be a sign that they need glasses. For more symptoms of eye fatigue, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.