Carpenter’s Place starts cleanup on former Schnucks store

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major clean up is underway at the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford as Carpenter’s Place purchases the building and is in the process of remodeling.

The building will be called Carpenter’s Corner and will raise money to support Carpenter’s Place homeless services. Volunteers were busy on Sunday cleaning up the building and parking lot. Organizers say the plan is to make a majority of the building a thrift store, but it will also house a bicycle program that will not only give people bikes, but also teach them how to repair them.

“We’re bringing something to this part of town, so one there’s an improvement upon the building, but two having our bicycle program is going to add a lot to that we’re going to be able to have more exposure to that,” said Carpenter’s Corner Manager Brent Schaer.

