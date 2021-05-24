Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull visits Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the all-time great hockey players was once again in Rockford. Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull was at John’s Restaurant on the city’s south side meeting fans and signing autographs on Sunday.

The 1983 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee played 15 seasons in Chicago. “The Golden Jet”, as he was nicknamed during his playing days, still holds the Blackhawks franchise record for career goals with 604.

Hull talked about the current crop of Hawks. He says there are some “great young players” on the team, but they were missing on-ice leaders like Jonathan Toews (missed 2021 season with a medical issue), Brent Seabrook (ended his career due to injuries), and Andrew Shaw (retired in season due to concussions).

He called Toews, Seabrook and Shaw “staple guys” because you could depend on game in and game out. Hull says that’s something that was missing from a young team that showed flashes, but not enough to make it into the playoffs.

“I’ve always said, and told people, consistency is the mark of a true professional. And, I tried to be consistent. I thought I was, game after game, shift after shift. I was out there to entertain the people. Consistency is very important.”

Hull paid a visit to the Forest City back in March of 2018.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.