Beloit Snappers to host Independence Day fireworks show at Telfer Park

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Snappers will host this year’s Independence Day fireworks show in Beloit on July 4.

Some of America’s favorite pastimes – baseball and Fourth of July fireworks – are coming together in Beloit.

The free fireworks event will be held in Pohlman Field Stadium at Telfer Park. While the fireworks will be a free event, ticketed reservations will be required to ensure social distancing during the show. This change is due to COVID-19 and is only for 2021.

Details about the show, COVID-19 protocols and how to secure your tickets are not yet available.

“The City of Beloit appreciates the Beloit Snappers willingness to coordinate this event,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said. “The City needs to ensure safety as medical providers continue COVID-19 vaccinations. We’ve come a long way, and we are very thankful this event can return in a safe manner while we work toward herd immunity.”

The length of the show is dependent on a private fundraising campaign. Any individuals or businesses interested in supporting the fireworks show fundraiser can visit the Stateline Community Foundation’s website and designate a donation to the “Pops on the Rocks Pass Through Fund.”

“The Beloit Snappers are proud to step up to the plate and bring our community together to celebrate our nation,” Snappers President Jeff Jurgella said. “As we are spending our last few months at Pohlman Field, this is an excellent opportunity to show our ongoing commitment to Beloit. The past year has been difficult for Beloit, and we’re thrilled to support this event.”

