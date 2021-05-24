Advertisement

Beloit College requiring vaccines for fall semester

Otherwise you’ll need regular testing, quarantine if designated a close contact of a positive case, wear masks and follow physical distancing guidelines.
Students at Beloit College
Students at Beloit College
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit College will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

Beginning this fall, students, faculty and staff who provide proof of vaccination will not need to wear masks, attend regular testing, or have to quarantine if they are designated a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Beloit College.

Any individuals who cannot get the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons or strong philosophical objections will need regular testing, quarantine if designated a close contact of a positive case, wear masks and follow physical distancing guidelines, the school said in an announcement Monday.

Additional information can be found here. A letter from Beloit College leaders can also be found here.

