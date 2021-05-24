Advertisement

Apps to become next Fire, Police Chief of Rockford being accepted

Additional information on meetings will be announced later in the process, according to the city.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The job descriptions and requirements for Fire Chief and Police Chief of Rockford are available and applications are now being accepted.

The City of Rockford Fire and Police Commission, in consultation with Industrial/Organizational Solutions, made the announcement.

The commission is still looking for community input on what qualifications or experience residents think prospective candidates should possess. Written comments can be submitted via email to RockfordFD@iosolutions.com for comments on the fire chief or RockfordPD@iosolutions.com on comments for the police chief. After candidates for both positions have been thoroughly vetted and evaluated, the City will host web-based meetings for residents to meet the candidates.

Additional information on these meetings will be announced later in the process, according to the city.

