Summer-like conditions continue Sunday and into the work week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For all of you summer-lovers out there, Saturday was exactly what you’ve been waiting for. No rain, widespread sunshine and temperatures soaring into the 80s. We’ll have a similar day Sunday and a few days next week along with more rain chances in the forecast.

Sunday calls for more clouds in our skies but our temperatures will once again get into the mid 80s for highs. Most of the day will remain dry but it’s possible an afternoon shower or thunderstorm will develop as we heat up. However, the best rain chances will be for areas north of the Wisconsin state line tomorrow night as a is looking likely to develop and move inward from Lake Michigan.

These front help drop temperatures in a very quick way. The official definition for one of these is that the temperature must stop at least 16 degrees in one hour. While this is likely not to reach Rockford, areas in Rock and Walworth Counties could see a temperature drop closer to tomorrow night. In addition, this front will help spawn scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas in southern Wisconsin and places north. It’s these areas that have the best rain chances for Sunday.

More days in the 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are in the forecast. Monday will be the warmest and the driest of the three days with only a 20 percent chance of a stray shower. A few storms late Tuesday are also possible along with later Wednesday. It’s on Wednesday night that a cold front will come knocking on our door steps and bring more rain with it.

As temperatures remain warm this week, this comes as a good reminder to change the direction of your ceiling fans to go counterclockwise! Keep them this way through the summer as we warm up.

The best chances of rain this week will be Thursday following the front, which will also come with dropping temperatures. The high of 75 degrees Thursday will be early in the day as the front will keep our temperatures for much of the day in the 60s. The more seasonable conditions in the 70s will be around for the end of the workweek. Through Memorial Day, the computer forecast models show a bit more than an inch in rainfall potential. While this is bound to change, it’s still not enough to lessen our rainfall deficit by much.

