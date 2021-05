ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening.

Police tweeted around 5:50 p.m. saying they are on the scene at Seminary St. and Harrison Ave. People are asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available.

Shooting investigation at Seminary and Harrison. Please avoid the area as all lanes currently closed. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 23, 2021

