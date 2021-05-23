Advertisement

Rockford Lutheran hosts donation drive through Saturday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Lutheran helps those in the community who need it most by hosting a drive through donation event Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say people dropped off personal hygiene items along with backpacks, games and clothing items to benefit a number of local agencies including The Family Peace Centter and Carpenter’s Place. Officials say COVID-19 made it tough on some of these agencies and it feels good to help those in the community who need it most.

Jessica Isaparro says, “Service is the main core value at Rockford Lutheran and we’ve had a challenge the last two years to remain involved in our community because the community agencies with covid going on have really felt the pinch also lowering in donations and an increase in clients so this is just our way to give back and to help.”

