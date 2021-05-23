Advertisement

Rock Valley loses in regional championship game to Harper

Harper buried a second half header and the Golden Eagles never recovered.
Harper buried a second half header and the Golden Eagles never recovered.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PALATINE, Ill. (WIFR) - In a season filled with firsts for Rock Valley adding a regional title was on their mind from the start, but the team fell two goals short losing 1-0 against Harper.

The Golden Eagles did have plenty of opportunities in the first half. Roberto Davila hit the crossbar and Luis Olivares was robbed by a defender near the net. Forward Poe Reh also missed the net on two scoring chances. Goaltender Cooper Jevremovic played well, he saved a penalty kick in the first.

Harper struck in the second half a header sneaks past Jevremovic and Rock Valley couldn’t recover.

“You feel for the guys that work hard every day and as I told them here it’s not that they didn’t play well or they aren’t deserving it just wasn’t their time yet,” Rock Valley head men’s soccer coach Tim Romanello said. “That is one of the hardest things to explain to a team because you can say well that’s not fair and ya it sucks it really does it hurts it hits home but it’s just not our time our time is coming but today it’s not what it is.”

The Golden Eagles’ only route to the national tournament is now through an at-large bid. Rock Valley’s only losses have been to Harper (three times) and Joliet.

