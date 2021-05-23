Advertisement

2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of...
Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — At least two people were killed and 12 others were wounded in a shooting at a South Jersey house party, state police said.

New Jersey State Police said a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old-woman were fatally shot. There were 12 other people who were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was a party with a couple hundred people.

Aerial footage shows debris throughout the home’s yard.

John Fuqua, who runs a local anti-violence organization called Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families. He said the shooting happened at a 90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.

Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr., who was at the scene Sunday morning, said that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy offered his support and help.

“Nobody knows when someone’s going to come out of the woods with a gun,” Byrd said. He did not have any details about the shooting.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison E. McClain
Rockford woman charged with DUI, aggravated fleeing
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
Britten Clankie
16-year-old killed in Freeport shooting identified
Scott Njos
Rockford man named suspect in third robbery
Thousands of people flood downtown Rockford to enjoy live music, food trucks and fun activities...
Rockford City Market kicks off 2021 season

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday...
Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
This May 20, 2021 photo shows the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest...
The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations