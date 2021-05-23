IDPH: 1,108 new cases of COVID-19, 43 deaths

(WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports an increase in COVID related deaths over the last 24 hours.

IDPH confirms 1,108 new cases of the virus bringing the statewide total to 1,374,565. The state also reports 43 additional deaths which is up 22 since Friday. The death toll in the state now stands at 22,599. More than ten million vaccines have been administered as the seven day rolling average sits at around 74,000.

