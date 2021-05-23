Advertisement

Hononegah sweeps North Boone in home double header

In non-conference play Hononegah claimed two victories over North Boone Saturday afternoon.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the best in their respective conferences dueled on the diamond. Hononegah claimed two victories over North Boone Saturday afternoon.

In game one the Indians were aided by the long ball, Natalie Williams hit a solo home run in the second, and a grand slam later in the game. Natalie Kinney also had a three-run home run.

In game the Vikings bats did come alive, Danielle Goodman hit three home runs and drove in five, Kaylee Witte also hit a home run in the game. Ultimately Hononegah was too good at the plate. Kendall Johnson hit a two-run home run and Amanda Williams hit a grand slam in game two. Hononegah won the game 16-8.

Both teams return to conference action Monday. Hononegah will head to Jefferson, and North Boone will travel to Winnebago.

