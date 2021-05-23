Harlem falls to St. Charles East in non-conference play

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In round-robin style play at Marengo High School, #22 Harlem fell to #8 St. Charles East 2-1.

Both teams tallied in the first inning, the Saints off a two-run home run, and Harlem off of an RBI single from Kya Steiner. Ultimately neither team would plate another runner. Harlem brought in stand-out pitcher Cheyenne Nietz in relief who worked scoreless inning after scoreless inning.

The Huskies move to 20-1 overall on the year and remain a perfect 15-0 in conference action.

Harlem will return to conference play Monday at Guilford at 5:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.