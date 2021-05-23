Advertisement

Harlem falls to St. Charles East in non-conference play

Both teams did damage in the first inning, but then shut each other out the rest of the way.
Both teams did damage in the first inning, but then shut each other out the rest of the way.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In round-robin style play at Marengo High School, #22 Harlem fell to #8 St. Charles East 2-1.

Both teams tallied in the first inning, the Saints off a two-run home run, and Harlem off of an RBI single from Kya Steiner. Ultimately neither team would plate another runner. Harlem brought in stand-out pitcher Cheyenne Nietz in relief who worked scoreless inning after scoreless inning.

The Huskies move to 20-1 overall on the year and remain a perfect 15-0 in conference action.

Harlem will return to conference play Monday at Guilford at 5:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britten Clankie
16-year-old killed in Freeport shooting identified
Madison E. McClain
Rockford woman charged with DUI, aggravated fleeing
Courtesy of the family of Britten Clankie
Family of teen killed in Freeport shooting speaks out
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Scott Njos
Rockford man named suspect in third robbery

Latest News

Harper buried a second half header and the Golden Eagles never recovered.
Rock Valley loses in regional championship game to Harper
In non-conference play Hononegah claimed two victories over North Boone Saturday afternoon.
Hononegah sweeps North Boone in home double header
Dixon's Jacob Gaither stands on second after a Winnebago throwing error.
Dixon vs. Winnebago, Baseball - May 21, 2021
Winnebago's Cole Schrank winds up to throw a pitch against Dixon on a rainy Friday afternoon at...
Winnebago hangs on to beat Dixon, Dukes win conference despite loss