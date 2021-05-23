Crews respond to attached garage fire in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - North Park Fire responds to a garage up in flames Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say around noon they were called to the 100 block of Winona in Machesney Park for reports of an attached garage fire. Within five minutes, crews say they were on the scene and found heavy fire which spread to an attached porch and sunroom causing smoke and heat damage to other parts of the home.

No one was injured. Officials say the resident inside was displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

