Beloit community gathers to rally against gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One stateline family rallies together to help put a stop to gun violence in their neighborhood. Family members who lost a loved one to gun violence spoke about how they hope this rally sheds a light on this troubling trend.

Dozens of community members rallied at Riverside Park in Beloit Saturday afternoon. They said gun violence in their community is on the rise.

“We have to grow up now with them not in our lives. Not seeing what they would grow into in their older ages,” said rally organizer, Lexi Payton. “Leaving kids and families behind.”

The topic of gun violence hits close to home for Lexi Payton, who lost her cousin, Chelsey Payton. She was shot and killed at a party in Beloit last fall.

“Chelsey was outgoing, she was the life of the party,” said Payton.

Months have passed since Chelsey’s murder and questions about who killed her remain a mystery.

“She’s left 5 little kids. Her older ones will remember her,” said Payton. “Her younger ones, probably not.”

Payton said she hoped this rally pushed anyone who may know something about her cousin’s death to come forward.

“When she passed, it just felt like this was the only right thing to do. To work together,” Payton said.

Police and religious leaders joined Payton’s side to send a message that everyone in the community has to work together.

“We’re saying for the people who are out here just randomly shooting, that don’t legally have these guns, to please put them down,” Payton said.

More than 600 people in Wisconsin died as a result of gun violence in 2019, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence. Though, Daytoveen Raleigh said it’s important to remember there are people behind the numbers.

“This is someone’s sister, someone’s brother, someone’s nephew,” said Raleigh.

Advocates, first responders and religious leaders shared encouraging words and prayers at the event.

The number of people who die by gun violence averages to about one person per day in Wisconsin, according to EFSGV.

