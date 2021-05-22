Advertisement

Winnebago hangs on to beat Dixon, Dukes win conference despite loss

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After a near one hour rain delay, Winnebago scored in each of the first three innings to beat Dixon 5-4 at McNair Field on Friday. The Indians have now won eight of their last nine.

Cole Schrank hit a two-run home run in the first inning to set the tone for Winnebago (9-3, 8-2). Gage Burdick was strong on the mound for the Dukes, striking out nine in four innings.

Despite the loss, the Dukes won the Big Northern, finishing with a 9-1 conference record, 11-2 overall. Winnebago finished in second a game behind Dixon. Both teams still have non-conference games against BNC foes next week.

With the postseason two weeks away, the IHSA released the Regional matchups. Dixon is a two-seed in Class 3A and will host Rochelle. Winnebago is a three-seed in Class 2A and will host North Boone. Both games are set for Friday, June 4 at 4:30.

