Rockford City Market kicks off 2021 season

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A staple of summertime fun in the forest city returns in a huge way, bringing people to the center of Rockford.

“It is just a beautiful place to be on a day like this today,” Rockford resident Regina Hood said.

“Everybody’s smiling,” Winnebago resident Steven Hall.

Thousands of people flood downtown Rockford to enjoy live music, food trucks and fun activities at city market.

“It feels really good, I’m excited, I love seeing people,” Roscoe resident Andrea Bent said. “I’ve already said hi to a few people I haven’t seen in a year.”

“This is the place this is kind of like the mecca of all the Stateline,” Rockford resident Antonio Washington said.

The 2021 season features 54 vendors showing off their best products. Those new to city market are ready to see what the hype is all about.

“I gotta admit getting out of the pandemic we wanted to be a part of the revival,” The Rockford Brand owner Lani Richardson said.

“It does feel like our first year because it’s much bigger than the last one,” Unstated Apparel owner Tanner Taylor said. “It’s probably ten times bigger than it was last year already.”

City market expands its footprint, streets are blocked off allowing the park district to bring in some activities, and some businesses to bring the fun. Event leaders believe it will only expand in the future.

“Some of the businesses that wanted to do some things outside weren’t able to do it but there are plans to expand that in the couple weeks so new things will pop up,” Rock River Development Partnership Executive Director Cathy McDermott said.

Mcdermott says she’s seen the ups and downs city market has faced but to see it back makes many of the challenges worth it.

“I’ve been here since the beginning so I saw the growth of it and the challenges we’ve had so it’s great to see it back to more normal this year,” McDermott said.

Each week the Rockford Park District plans to bring a new event out to city market. This week it was basketball, next week it will be pucks and nets for a street hockey experience.

