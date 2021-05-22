Food truck voucher as incentive to get vaccinated

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As a way to get more people in our community vaccinated, the Sandy Hollow Vaccination Site in Rockford will now offer incentives to get the shot.

The Winnebago County Health Department is offering a snack for a shot. Food trucks Disco Chicken and Olivo Taco will be outside the vaccine site tomorrow where those vaccinated will receive a snack voucher for their part in keeping our community safe. People can choose any of the three types of Covid-19 vaccine they want. Once given their shot, they will receive a $5 food voucher to spend at the food trucks. Once settled with a tasty taco or a chicken sandwich, the park district is providing games as an incentive for kids to get vaccinated too.

“The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is committed to what is good for a resident is good for a visitor, so we’re happy to partner in this way so that we can make sure our residents are safe, and it’ll attract more events back to the area,” says Kara Davis of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Disco chicken owner Paul Sletten says he’s often involved with community events like this one and is happy to feed all who come out tomorrow. The event is from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., and visitors will be encouraged to revisit the vaccination site for their second dose in the future.

