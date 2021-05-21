Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 37 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, positivity rate at 4.4%

The health department says 207,853 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Friday, May 21.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Friday, May 21.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 37 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,584 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 485. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.4 percent. The health department says 207,853 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 43 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Thursday’s number of 47. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Monday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder charge
Chicago teen charged in 2020 Rockford murder, police say
Britten Clankie
16-year-old killed in Freeport shooting identified
Auto thefts on the rise
Motor vehicle thefts speed up in Rockford
(FILE)
Belvidere businesses feel impact of shift changes, pending layoffs at assembly plant
County fairs prepare for 2021 season

Latest News

CDC data shows a small percentage of people who have been vaccinated have still contracted and...
Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports
COVID-19 vaccine
IDPH: 1,573 new cases of COVID-19, 21 deaths
Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
“People who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match,” according to...
White House COVID: Benefits of vaccine status on social media, dating apps