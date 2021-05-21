Warmth resumes this weekend, many small rain chances continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds and a quick-moving line of showers kept temperatures from hitting 80 degrees Friday but it did keep our humidity levels in check. Those will continue into the weekend but we are looking to return back into the 80s as soon as Saturday.

The weekend will kick off with partly cloudy skies throughout the Stateline as temperatures return back to the mid 80s. It’s possible that a quick shower could pop-up Saturday but I’m thinking the day most will be dry. We can rinse and repeat this for Sunday, too.

The summer-like warmth will continue through the early work week along with the humidity. Rain chances are present in the forecast each day of the next week but don’t worry, at this point there’s no need to cancel any big outdoor plans. These chances once again will be scattered and hit-or-miss. Our current thinking is that the higher rain chances will be on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

The summer-like warmth will continue through the early work week (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will be occasional shower and thunderstorm chances into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Unfortunately with the small rain chances each day, it comes with a bleak-looking rainfall potential. Over the course of the next ten days through Memorial Day, our computer forecast models show on average a bit more than 1.5 inches of rain in that time period. While that number necessarily isn’t bad, we need that to cover a short time span so we can lessen our rainfall deficit. It’s no secret how dry our spring has been.

No matter which way you look at it, we definitely need the rain around here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As it stands now, more than an inch over the next 10 days of rain could fall. This will be fine tuned in the days ahead. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Get used to the above-normal temperatures to stick around because the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows most of the United States with above normal temperatures favored. It also shows a bit favored for above-average precipitation.

Temperatures look to be above normal for much of the country going into June. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Slightly favored for above normal precipitation into June. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.