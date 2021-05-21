Advertisement

Warm Weekend Ahead

By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy this Friday as we get the weekend started as highs will reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s. A few chances for and isolated shower or two this afternoon with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. A few isolated showers possible tomorrow with highs in the middle 80′s. 90 on target for Sunday with a few thunderstorms likely Sunday night. It remains warm and humid through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder charge
Chicago teen charged in 2020 Rockford murder, police say
(FILE)
Belvidere businesses feel impact of shift changes, pending layoffs at assembly plant
County fairs prepare for 2021 season
Auto thefts on the rise
Motor vehicle thefts speed up in Rockford
White Pines Lodge
Now renamed, White Pines Lodge to reopen under new management

Latest News

Timecast Friday
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 5/20/2021
There is a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening Friday, although a small chance.
Summer-like pattern continues with hit-or-miss rain chances into the weekend
Isolated Showers and Warmer
Isolated Showers and Warmer
If we don't hit 90° Saturday, we'll almost certainly do so Sunday.
Heat wave still on track as storm chances remain limited