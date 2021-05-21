Warm Weekend Ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy this Friday as we get the weekend started as highs will reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s. A few chances for and isolated shower or two this afternoon with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. A few isolated showers possible tomorrow with highs in the middle 80′s. 90 on target for Sunday with a few thunderstorms likely Sunday night. It remains warm and humid through the beginning of next week.

