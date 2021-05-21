Stephenson County Board votes to list Walnut Acres nursing home on market

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the Stephenson County Board in a 17-5 vote decide to place Walnut Acres on the open market, a move that fielded some strong opposition from residents.

“It’s not a Republican issue it’s not a Democrat issue it’s about the residents out at Walnut Acres,” Stephenson County Board Chairperson Bill Hadley said.

For sale signs will soon line the lawn outside Walnut Acres nursing home in Freeport.

“It’ll be listed first thing in the morning after I sign all the paperwork and it will be up for sale,” Hadley said.

Nearly two dozen Stephenson County residents, representing both sides of the argument gave their passionate pleas before the vote.

“I am asking you to please hold off on this sale,” Sara Dorner said.

“I sincerely hope the county board can make a decision based on logic and fact not on opinion and feeling,” Carrie Haas said through in an email submission.

The Stephenson County Board has operated a nursing home for 167 years. The facility will be listed for $5 million dollars.

“It’ll be up for sale and then it’ll be up to the board if they get an offer to either accept the offer or not,” Hadley said.

Regardless of the outcome, a potential sale looms large over the head of those with family in the home.

“It’s a big concern on our shoulders, my brother, my sister, my father he’s been with my mother going on 62 years he’s considering coming out here,” Dale Sandell said.

“I’m going to lose my mom because the level of care is going to change or I’m going to have to move her and that would be a drastic change I did it once and I almost lost her and I can’t do that again,” Vicki Toepfer said.

