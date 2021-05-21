Spectrum School of Rockford to host ‘Greatest Fun Run Field Day’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spectrum School of Rockford will hold a circus-themed field day on Friday to celebrate the end of its tumultuous yet successful year of instruction during the pandemic.

“We are celebrating having had in-person instruction all year, pivoting to virtual instruction for individuals and cohorts when necessary, " Marci Hallgren, Spectrum’s Financial Director and COVID protocol leader said. “We had very few instances of required quarantine, which we consider a great success.”

Hallgren, who along with staff and board members, planned and led the “Greatest Fun Run Field Day.”

Some of the games include an obstacle course designed by the middle school students, a human ring toss game, mini-golf, bozo buckets and the limbo. There will also be a photo booth and lots of hula hooping.

“‘The Greatest Fun Run Field Day’ event signals a return to closer to normal,” Hallgren said. “which is something for which every school and family has been waiting.”

School wide and community/parent events have been strictly limited during the year, with zero PTO meetings and only virtual fundraising. However, with this year’s school wide theme of innovation, teachers have found creative ways to maintain important school routines and community learning opportunities, according to Spectrum School of Rockford.

“Band concerts were repeated for each cohort, which gave the band plenty of play time,” Sue Puetz, band director said.

The nine spring band concerts occurred earlier this week. Puetz received national recognition in December for orchestrating a unique holiday program, with videographer Rickey Barnett splicing music videos from outdoor performances. Barnett taped each class separately due to COVID protocols. The video Innovative Elves was then shared virtually with the whole community.

Friday’s event will include COVID-related protocols.

“We will have adapted levelled skills games and challenges. Everyone will be outside with staggered starts at different stations in order to remain in classroom cohorts and socially distanced. We’ll end with personalized snack bags and a live magic show by Zack Purcell of TNZ Magic,” according to Spectrum School of Rockford.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.