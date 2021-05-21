Rockford woman charged with DUI, aggravated fleeing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford woman is accused of driving under the influence and faces a number of other charges after being arrested on Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police District 15 Troopers arrested and charged Madison E. McClain of Rockford, with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving while license suspended.

On May 20, at approximately 5 a.m., ISP troopers were called to a report of a car stalled and impeding the flow of traffic on the ramp from Winfield Road to Interstate 88 westbound. Prior to the arrival of ISP District 15 Troopers, the driver, later identified as McClain, a 2016 Red Hyundai fled the scene.

A trooper traveling westbound on Interstate 88 saw and attempted to stop McClain’s vehicle for multiple traffic violations by activating his emergency lights for a traffic stop. For unknown reasons, McClain did not stop and fled the scene of the traffic stop. The trooper did not pursue McClain.

McClain and her vehicle were found by the trooper a short time later, stopped at a gas station off the interstate. McClain was taken into custody without incident by the trooper.

On May 20, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office approved all charges against McClain. She was arrested and taken to the Kane County Correctional Facility where she is being held pending a bond court hearing.

