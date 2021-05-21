Advertisement

Rockford man named suspect in third robbery

Police say 38-year-old Scott Njos is a suspect in two Belvidere robberies and a robbery in Rockford.
Scott Njos
Scott Njos(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is facing more felony robbery charges in Boone County.

Scott Njos, 38, is accused of stealing from the FasFuel at 2001 North State Street in Belvidere on March 9. A witness told investigators a masked man threatened he had a gun and demanded money from the register before running away from the convenience store.

According to police, Njos is also a suspect in a robbery to a Belvidere Subway on April 11 and another robbery at a Rockford Walgreens on April 18.

Njos is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on multiple charges from multiple jurisdictions. Belvidere Police say their investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

