Rockford man named suspect in third robbery

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is facing more felony robbery charges in Boone County.

Scott Njos, 38, is accused of stealing from the FasFuel at 2001 North State Street in Belvidere on March 9. A witness told investigators a masked man threatened he had a gun and demanded money from the register before running away from the convenience store.

According to police, Njos is also a suspect in a robbery to a Belvidere Subway on April 11 and another robbery at a Rockford Walgreens on April 18.

Njos is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on multiple charges from multiple jurisdictions. Belvidere Police say their investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.