Rockford man arrested on multiple outstanding warrants

They followed Thompson until he abruptly parked his vehicle, got out, and ran away on foot carrying a backpack.
Robert Thompson
Robert Thompson(Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old Rockford man was charged with armed violence and resisting a peace officer after his arrest on Thursday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit and Detective Bureau were conducting surveillance in an attempt to locate and arrest Robert A. Thompson for several active arrest warrants from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Rockford Police Department.

Sheriff’s department narcotics deputies and detectives saw Thompson driving a vehicle.

They followed Thompson until he abruptly parked his vehicle, got out, and ran away on foot carrying a backpack. Thompson was taken into custody for his arrest warrants after a short foot pursuit. More than 300 grams of cannabis, a large amount of money and a loaded firearm were recovered from the backpack Thompson was carrying during his arrest, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants Thompson was later charged for were reckless discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

