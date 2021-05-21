Advertisement

Rockford City Market kicks off 2021 season with expanded footprint

City Market is every Friday now through September 24 from 3:30 - 8:30 p.m.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 12th season of Rockford City Market kicks off Friday, May 21 with a full line-up of market favorites, plus a mix of new and delicious additions.

City Market is every Friday now through September 24 from 3:30 - 8:30 p.m. near East State & Water streets in downtown Rockford.

Dozens of food and merchandise vendors will be on site, offering a number of goods from honey, jams and cheese to clothing, jewelry and handmade items. Fresh produce will be available as well as food from

Rockford City Market has announced an expanded footprint new to the 2021 season. Additional road closures are in place this year starting at 3 p.m. on Fridays until 6 a.m. on Saturdays. The State Street bridge will be closed from Wyman Street to 1st Street, and Madison Street will be closed from East State to Market Street. Traffic wanting to get across the river can either use Chestnut Street to head east, or Jefferson Street to head west.

Road closures will be in place Fridays at 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturdays.
Road closures will be in place Fridays at 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturdays.(City of Rockford)

Organizers feel this will allow for more vendors to set up and socially distance market goers.

Face masks are required when social distancing can not be practiced. More details can be found at rockfordcitymarket.com

