One injured in Beloit drive-by shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A drive-by shooting outside of Beloit left one person injured and forced law enforcement to shut down a stretch of Milwaukee Road for several hours while they investigated the scene and searched for any suspects.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Milwaukee Road, near the bridge that spans the Turtle Creek flood plain. The driver told investigators he was heading west on the road when two men in a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside his vehicle and opened fire.

After the suspects sped away, continuing west, the driver turned around and went the other way until he reached Lesson Park Road, authorities said. There, the Beloit man was able to call 911 and report that he had been shot. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Searching for clues near Tuttle Creek Bridge, investigators were able to locate multiple shell casings in the area. They also found “some marijuana” in a nearby grassy area.

Milwaukee Road was closed for over three hours during the investigation.

