Man previously convicted of reckless homicide sentenced to 7 years in prison for new charge

Mains will have to serve at least 3.5 years before he is eligible for parole.
Scott E. Mains
Scott E. Mains(Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Scott E. Mains, 45 of Garden Prairie, was sentenced to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for driving while revoked.

Mains’ license was revoked for a previous reckless homicide conviction and he has been convicted of driving while revoked on two prior occasions, elevating this charge to a class 1 felony.

On Thursday, Judge C. Robert Tobin III sentenced Mains. The sentence will be followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release. Mains will have to serve at least 3.5 years before he is eligible for parole.

