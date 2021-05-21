Man previously convicted of reckless homicide sentenced to 7 years in prison for new charge

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Scott E. Mains, 45 of Garden Prairie, was sentenced to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for driving while revoked.

Mains’ license was revoked for a previous reckless homicide conviction and he has been convicted of driving while revoked on two prior occasions, elevating this charge to a class 1 felony.

On Thursday, Judge C. Robert Tobin III sentenced Mains. The sentence will be followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release. Mains will have to serve at least 3.5 years before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.