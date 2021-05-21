Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton talks Illinois COVID-19 response

Sate’s highest ranking woman happy with the success of the IDPH’s efforts to roll out doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all county health offices.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we make our way through the Bridge Phase on the path to full reopening, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said getting all Illinoisans vaccinated is key to getting safely through the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with 23 News First at Four, the state’s highest ranking woman shares her joy at the success of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s efforts to roll out doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all county health offices, but underlines the need to continue to push for every community to get their chance.

“We know that there are many studies that are showing that, you know, from the very beginning, people would say, ‘well, some of the Black, brown, indigenous communities were not interested or were hesitant about vaccines.’ Data has shown that actually there isn’t that level of hesitancy in those communities. What we need to do, is we need to make sure the vaccine is accessible,” Stratton said.

