Harlem’s Dominic Dawsey to play basketball at Rock Valley

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - This year was a year for high school seniors to get as much game tape on highlight reels as possible. With the pandemic shifting and shortening seasons, recruiting became even more difficult. Thankfully for Harlem’s Dominic Dawsey, he doesn’t have to go too far to play at the next level.

The senior signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Rock Valley College. Dawsey averaged 13.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. He also shot 40.2% from three. He was named First Team All-Conference for the second straight year after helping Harlem reach the NIC-10 championship game.

Dawsey says RVC came to a lot of his games and showed a lot of support, which meant a lot to him. While he may not be the biggest guy on the court, he knows he can compete with anyone.

“It feels great because I’ve always wanted this since I was a kid. I’ve always looked forward to this. So, now that it finally came, it feels really good,” explained Dawsey.

“All the hard work finally paid off. Yeah I had my doubts when I was younger, because I was always just a little smaller than everybody else. But, I just worked hard and got to the point where I’m at. I had a lot of people believing in me, like my coaches. It helped me get to where I was at.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.